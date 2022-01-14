 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 fall semester
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following are Box Butte County students:

Hemingford

Kenny Wyland

Rayne Jespersen

Kylie Michelle Mendiola

Alliance

Calysta Trevino

Courtney Cox

Diana Acosta

Keaton Cottrell

Thalia Gonzalez

Sydney Ellen Nordeen

Nicole Marie Placek

