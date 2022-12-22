 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following Box Butte County students are listed:

HEMINGFORD

Kenny Wyland

ALLIANCE

Brooklyn Rose Branstiter

Nathan Dean Fancher

Donna Lynn LeMunyan

Jayden David McCracken

Calysta Trevino

Courtney Cox

Emersen Cyza

Keaton Cottrell

Nolan Nagaki

Riley Lawrence

Thalia Gonzalez

