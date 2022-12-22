UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following Box Butte County students are listed:
HEMINGFORD
Kenny Wyland
ALLIANCE
Brooklyn Rose Branstiter
Nathan Dean Fancher
Donna Lynn LeMunyan
Jayden David McCracken
Calysta Trevino
Courtney Cox
Emersen Cyza
Keaton Cottrell
Nolan Nagaki
Riley Lawrence
Thalia Gonzalez