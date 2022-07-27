Vernon Randolph honored with Quilt of Valor

Hemingford resident Vernon “Randy” Randolph was honored with a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony on Friday surrounded by family and friends.

Randolph’s quilt was pieced by Donna Engel and quilted by Suzanne Walker both of Hemingford. The ladies were there and were privileged to wrap him with his QOV.

A flag line made the event extra special as presented by American Legion Riders Panhandle Chapter 43. The presentation was led by QOV-Panhandle Blocks leader Kathy Dye and assisted by Steve Stanec, District Commander for Nebraska District 4.

Randolph was nominated by Carol Danbom.

As for his military background, Vernon S. Randolph joined the United States Navy on Nov. 14, 1943, at the tender age of 17-years-old.

He attended basic training in Farragut, Idaho where he trained in Hospital Corp at the Farragut Naval Training Station.

From there he was off to Oceanside, California.

At the time there weren’t anything other than doctors in the Navy so they sent him to the Fleet Marine Force at Camp Pendleton. He was then sent overseas.

Randolph was part of one of the first troops to land in Okinawa, Japan when the Armistice was signed on September 2, 1945. Once in Okinawa, the Army was in charge so Randolph was given an Army uniform to wear.

He was honorably discharged on Jan. 19, 1947.