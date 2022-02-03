Village Board of Trustees holds meeting as police shortage affects coverage.

On the evening of Wednesday, January 26 the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees conducted a town hall meeting to discuss the Hemingford Police Department. All Trustees were in attendance with Trustee Lynda Novotny attending though ZOOM. Village of Hemingford Clerk/Administrator Barb Straub, Village Attorney Libby Stobel and six members of the public were in attendance.
Village Police Chief Dusty Bryner has been on medical leave recently so to help out the Village has had two Box Butte County Deputies step up and have been working part-time. Bryner has worked as Hemingford’s sole police officer for the past year and a half without taking a day off. Plus he has been on call 24/7 for that year and a half. This has caused some concerns for his health but lack of qualified job applicants is a struggle
The Board wanted to get thoughts from the public to see if anyone had any out-of-the-box ideas on what to do about the situation. Contracting with other agencies was discussed as was the threat of the closure of the Hemingford Police Department.
“The big problem right now is everybody is short, not just us,” said Bryner. “So getting somebody to contract and come in when they don’t have manpower is tough. Like Jim Grumble in Alliance, he is working so many hours in Alliance that he cannot physically come and work a shift here. The two deputies that are working for us now pick up as many shifts as they can but they need their time off too.”
“We’re to a point where we have to make a decision,” said Village President John Annen. “If we keep our police department the way it is and we keep Dusty on then we’re going to have half a police department so half the time we’ll have zero coverage.”
The Village Board is going to look into contracting with the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department to provide coverage for Hemingford if the Village were to close the Hemingford Police Department. Similar to the City of Crawford contracting with the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement in Crawford.
“There’s going to be downsides to both, but we need to make a decision,” said Annen. “The downside is that they (the Box Butte County Deputies) could be 20 miles away, but the upside is we have an officer that is available. But the upside is that somebody will be available. If we keep Dusty on, there may not be anyone available.”
“And this is all presuming that Dusty wants to stay on,” said Stobel. “I think it’s easy to talk about this situation and how we can use Dusty but it’s not recognizing his quality of life or lack thereof that the Board has gotten some indication of in the last year. It’s my understanding that he has not a day off in over a year. If there’s an emergency off duty, then he is contacted so he is essentially on-call every hour of the day.”
“I want everybody to know that Dusty has gone above and beyond,” urged Annen. “He has been on-call 24/7 but he cannot live that way and our town shouldn’t ask him to do that.”
“This is something that this Board does not want to do,” said Annen. “We want our police force; we’ve always wanted our police force. We’re just kind of backed into a corner and it’s going to get worse. We don’t have a lot of crime but we need somebody when we do and Dusty has put in a lot of effort in to keeping things going.”
Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shad Bryner was in attendance and pointed out that closing the Hemingford Police Department would affect their policies as well.
“We don’t know what a lot of these pieces are going to look like,” said Annen. “Those concerns will come up during negotiations. So, we’re up here not knowing much more than what we are telling you of where we are at, at this time.”
“We would like to keep things the way that it has been, we like the way it has been,” Annen said. “Do we keep running Dusty the way we have and hope someone comes along? People can’t expect him to keep doing that. If we go with the sheriff’s department, they have to provide what the contract says and staffing issues are their problem. So, if they are short officers then they still have to provide officers.”
“We do know that if we contract with the county, we’re not going to have one officer that is on duty or on-call 24/7/365 for an infinite number of years and that’s what we’re asking Dusty to do,” said Straub. “That’s not fair to Dusty. None of us would work like that, none of us.”
“The problem is, we don’t have any other options,” said Trustee Richard Wacker.
“No, I don’t want the sheriff’s department here,” said Hemingford Community Care Center Administrator Lori Dannar. “I want our full-time people here. But right now the only thing we have is Dusty so at this point as a nursing home administrator or as the fire department I’d rather know that at least somebody is going to be on-call at the sheriff’s office to come if a resident needs them or if there’s a domestic dispute at a home. Or do we not let Dusty leave town because we might need him that day? That’s where we are at. I want our own department but right now that department is Dusty.”
The question of advertisement for the job position came up during the town hall meeting often. The Board assured the residents that Dusty has advertisements in place where they need to be.
“Unfortunately, it’s gotten to the point where too many people want the big bucks and not the big problems,” said Dannar. “When you look at Hemingford, we don’t have a lot of activity, it’s more that there’s a dog out or monitoring the traffic at the schools; there’s not a huge amount of excitement. So, you have these young people going to school to do this but it’s like the people finishing nursing school, they don’t want to get out of nursing school and go work in a nursing home, they want to go to the ER and go do these fast, fabulous, cool things and not work with a bunch of old people. That’s what I see with trying to bring somebody in, they don’t want a small town; they want somewhere that has a little more excitement.”
“This has been difficult for us and has been difficult for Dusty,” said Annen. “He’s the one advising us on which way we should go and it’s his job that in question. No matter what this Board does, there’s going to be a change. We are at a crossroads where we need to figure out something different.”
“This has probably been one of the most difficult things that me as a Board member has had to deal with personally,” said Annen. “I’ve had a lot of friends that have been officers and family that have been officers here and this is a big change. I’ve lived here my whole life and this is not something that I have ever wanted to do. So, it is very difficult to sit here an even talk about this.”
“At this point in time we’ll ask Libby to work with Terry (Curtiss-Box Butte County Attorney) to initiate a contract and then it will progress from there. That’s where we need to start first.”
The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees will continue to work on the issue of providing law enforcement services for Hemingford. No motions or changes were made at this time.