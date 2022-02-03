Village Board of Trustees holds meeting as police shortage affects coverage.

“We do know that if we contract with the county, we’re not going to have one officer that is on duty or on-call 24/7/365 for an infinite number of years and that’s what we’re asking Dusty to do,” said Straub. “That’s not fair to Dusty. None of us would work like that, none of us.”

“The problem is, we don’t have any other options,” said Trustee Richard Wacker.

“No, I don’t want the sheriff’s department here,” said Hemingford Community Care Center Administrator Lori Dannar. “I want our full-time people here. But right now the only thing we have is Dusty so at this point as a nursing home administrator or as the fire department I’d rather know that at least somebody is going to be on-call at the sheriff’s office to come if a resident needs them or if there’s a domestic dispute at a home. Or do we not let Dusty leave town because we might need him that day? That’s where we are at. I want our own department but right now that department is Dusty.”

The question of advertisement for the job position came up during the town hall meeting often. The Board assured the residents that Dusty has advertisements in place where they need to be.