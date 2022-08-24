Village looks at bond options

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to discuss matters on the agenda during their regular monthly meeting. All members of the board were present.

The consent calendar was read and approved with claims against the Village of $59,478.35, claims against the Utilities of $119,591.44 and claims against the Hemingford Community Care Center of $185,596.29.

Discussion was conducted on bonding for the new drinking well and street projects.

Village Administrator Barb Straub gave the board packets of bonding information form D.A. Davidson and Baker, a group that works with Nebraska Bank.

“These are just estimates and would be if we did this right now as rates change,” said Straub.

In the packets were several options including a $4 million for water and street projects and a $2 million option if the street projects are cut back.

“Either way it still takes our payment up significantly; we are currently paying about 110,000 annually,” said Straub.

There is a total of six street projects that are being considered. Plans and more information is available at the village office and will be discussed further at the next meeting.

“We don’t want to take on too much debt; top priority is obviously the well,” said Straub.

Financial adviser Andrew Forney with D.A. Davidson advised Straub that if they were to fund both project it would put them in the 20 percent debt range.

“If we pay off our small bond in December of 2023, then all we would have left would be the original street project but that doesn’t pay off until 2039,” said Straub. “We still have 16 years on that.”

Noting that there’s about $90,000 left on the small bond.

“There’s a couple of options we can do,” said board member Jake Frost.

“There are two ways to do it,” said Straub. “We can put it on the ballot, which we are too late to do for this election or have a huge town hall meeting. If we can get 51% of the towns taxpayers there that approve then we do not have to have it on the ballot.”

“So what do you guys think?” asked Chairman John Annen.

“I think the well is a must,” said Frost.

Straub recalled that the levy had not had an increase since she has been at the Village since 2016.

“Take this for what it’s worth; it’s just what my mind is thinking,” said Annen. “I think we should put it on the ballot because then you won’t have those people coming in that said they weren’t at the town hall or didn’t know about it.

“I want to get it publicized so that if it is on the ballot that people know exactly what they are voting for,” added Straub.

“I don’t think there’s one person in Hemingford that doesn’t use Box Butte,” said Lori Danner.

One possible street project would be to completely redo Box Butte Avenue. The center islands featuring the avenue of flags will be unchanged other than new curbing.

“Another question, if we did propose the full, all of the streets, can we even levy enough to pay all of that?” asked Annen. “Any idea what that would increase?”

“Right now the entire increase 8.5 cents the first year then 0.33 cents,” said Straub.

The board voted to proceed with plans for the new drinking water well but to continue to look at options for the street projects.

“I need some more answers,” stated Straub.

More information will be provided during next month’s meeting.

Truck ordinance #813 was passed after the third and final reading.

That ordinance states:

An ordinance of the Village of Hemingford, Nebraska, amending the Village municipal code section 70.04, relating to truck routes and parking within the corporate limits of the Village and repealing any other ordinance or provisions in conflict therewith, directing the publication of this ordinance and providing an effective date.

“The ordinance does provide for the owners to get to their personal properties and park on their properties, such as the county,” said Straub. Trucks cannot park on the street. They have to park on their personal property.”

Straub noted that she took the ordinance in to Farmers Coop manager Bart Moseman and he did not feel it was problematic for their operation or their customers.

Later in the meeting Straub informed the board that she did hire a code enforcement officer for the Village- Kyla Cotant.

“Kyla has lots of ideas,” said Straub.

Straub also noted that the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department had 30 service calls and two traffic stops this past month.

“JD (Sutphen) and everyone are very good at stopping by to keep us updated,” said Straub. “We are very pleased with the coverage that they are providing.”