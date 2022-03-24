Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees signs lease agreement for care center

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, March 21 at the utilities office to discuss leasing of the Hemingford Community Care Center to Vetus Foundation. The board moved to give President John Annen permission to sign the lease pending review by legal representatives of both parties involved.

Three representatives from Vetus Foundation doing business as Senex Foundation of Nebraska were present during the meeting. They had spent the day in Hemingford touring the HCCC facility and getting to know some members of the community.

CEO of Vetus, Eric Bell started things off on behalf of the company. He thanked the board for their time and consideration of working with their company. With Bell were Mitch Friedman, Founder/Director and Jeremy Summer, VP of Clinical Operations.

“We greatly enjoyed spending time in Hemingford today; meeting some of the residents and businesses and touring the center,” he said. “You have a beautiful community to be proud of. Being in that building we saw something there today that is very difficult to see in facilities nationwide and that is a staff that is smiling, responsive and cares for their residents.”

He included a presentation summary packet for each of the board members that included testimonials from Skyview Care and Rehab in Bridgeport that they currently manage. Stating that he hopes the presentation summarized what they believed to be the current challenges that the care center is faced with and how a leasing agreement is a viable long-term solution.

“My initial plan was to go through each aspect of the presentation but with so many people here I feel that it is important to summarize the three major challenges that the care center is faced with, how we feel we can help, and then open it up to questions,” said Bell to the Hemingford residents that filled the meeting room.

“The things that are affecting the Hemingford Community Care Center are no different than any of the challenges that any other facility in the nation is facing right now,” said Bell.

He noted that those three challenges are census decline, staffing and support.

“Every skilled facility in the Nation has had a census decline,” Bell said. “Hemingford’s is currently at 59 percent occupancy and really needs to be around 80 to be viable long-term.”

“Staffing, right now just to give you one number that is staggering, the long-term care industry lost 400,000 positions during the Covid pandemic and we are losing more every day. The workers there are burnt out and fatigued. It’s a mass exodus in some states because not only are they working these incredibly difficult positions on a normal day but now you bring Covid into it with all of the other mandates. Mandates for vaccinations, mandates for Covid testing, wearing that M-95 masks that you cannot breathe in; I do not know how they do it day-to-day. It makes for very trying conditions.”

“Staffing in a rural community is difficult, staffing during Covid is difficult but staffing in a rural community during Covid can create a condition of near impossibility. What is happening here is happening across the state of Nebraska and across the United States. We are having facilities close at alarming rates and Nebraska more than most. We cannot help them all but we can help those where it makes sense and we feel we have the capabilities to put our program to work; in responsive communities. We do feel that we can bring the support that this facility needs.”

“So that’s census, staffing and support; with help with those three items we feel that this facility will be extremely successful.”

He noted that it is doable to get the census up with one key way to get there.

“That’s why we identify this as a facility we can help,” said Bell. “Medicare certification, it’s truly the answer for Hemingford in many, many ways. That will prevent the facility from losing residents to other facilities and allow the facility to gain other resources such as VA.”

“One of the first things I noticed here is that Hemingford is a community that is dedicated to its Veterans,” said Bell.

Adding that he looked Hemingford up online and he was so impressed with what he saw.

“I’d love to tell you that we could get you certified with those two things tomorrow but it’s going to be a process,” he said. “Finding a good VA home is difficult in every state. So that is definitely something we can do to increase the census.”

“But we do have advantages that will immediately help the facility,” Bell said. “One of those is recruiting. We have an in-house recruiting center that will assist the center with placing all of the postings, doing all the prescreening and doing all of the initial interviews prior to the center conducting the final interviews. This allows the center staff to focus on what they need to focus on and that is care.”

Roger Davies asked what their success rate with places like HCCC.

“We are 100 percent successful on our buildings and that is mostly by us being careful with what we get into,” said Friedman. “Here, we still have some analysis to perform but we wouldn’t get into it if we didn’t feel comfortable.”

Jaeann Bradt is the Director of Nursing at HCCC and explained, “The other thing that is important to explain with Covid is the increase in price of our supplies. Before Covid I could buy a case of gloves for around $90 and now it’s about $400. That’s where a lot of our Covid funds have gone. Another thing is staffing, with Covid the travel companies were able to astronomically increase their requests to get staff. The cost of everything has gone up. Things we had to have to not only keep our residents safe but also our staff safe so that they could continue to work. It was truly not something we could stop the bleeding with. Money has been going out and it just cannot come in fast enough.”

“Things were a lot different six or eight years ago than they were now,” said HCCC Administrator Lori Dannar. “I love this community and this facility. I took administrator class and it took me a year to get it and twice to pass the test. I was given no financial classes, very minimal, and no financial guidance on how to run a long-term care facility. We have a new DON, a new dietary manager, and I’m a new administrator but we are supposed to figure this system out and then Covid hit. We don’t know enough and we do not have the resources that we used to have. Literally I do not have the mental capability to bring Medicare and VA into this facility.”

“I have struggled for four months with this because I did not want them in this facility,” said Dannar. “I did not want to ask for help and we have great staff that should be able to do this. But on the road we are with Medicaid only we have three to six months with our agency staffing and costing what it is we will close. And I refuse to have that facility close.”

“We are trying to be proactive here,” said Board President John Annen. “We don’t have all of the questions or all of the answers but we really appreciate everyone that came tonight so that we could hear your thoughts because it helps us. Change is difficult no matter what you do.

"It’s still going to be a learning proposition for us. It’s not like we are going to be 100 percent comfortable if I’m being open but I feel very confident in their company because of the people that I have talked to in the communities that they service and the employees and the resident’s families. That means a lot when you have a family that is happy enough to say that they have done a good job. It’s nothing to take away from our staff now but they do not have the tools to do what they need to do and this would give them that opportunity.”

