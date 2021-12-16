Village of Hemingford Fosters Entrepreneurial Growth to Launch Solar, Social Development

Ongoing business development and efforts to expand renewable energy opportunities in the village of Hemingford (pop. 806) have earned continued recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Hemingford’s recertification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ West Central Director and DED’s Western Nebraska Development Consultant, Brittany Hardin, honored local leaders during a special presentation on Tuesday, December 14.

Hemingford is one of 31 Nebraska LCC’s and was western Nebraska’s first community to qualify for the program, which was created in 2011 to help villages and municipalities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. Certified communities must demonstrate an understanding for and preparedness in strategic planning, and display readiness in technological development to help new and existing businesses grow. Qualifying LCC’s earn status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to market local development, which may include information on available sites and buildings and regional employment opportunities. Hemingford earned certification in the program in 2016 and was recertified this month.