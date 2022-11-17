Village of Hemingford: Seeking to help local families in need

“Believe in Hope for the Holiday,” while it’s true, the holiday season is a wonderful time of the year, it can also be daunting as it can put a burden on a family. Nominate a family or families, local to Hemingford, who could use a little help lifting the financial burden that can come along with the season.

The Village of Hemingford is hosting the 6th Annual Believe in Hemingford to kick-off the holiday season. The public is invited to attend the festive event on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This year the ladies at the village office decided to use the funds raised during the event to help out a local family in need.

“Believe began as a way to raise funds for new Christmas decorations for the village,” said event coordinator Brigette Jespersen. “We are not in need of those this year, so I came up with the idea to donate the proceeds to a family in need.”

Proceeds from the free will donation soup supper will benefit a local nominated family or families. Nomination forms may be picked up at the village office and need to be returned no later than Tuesday, Nov. 29, by 5 p.m. in a sealed envelope. Nominations will remain anonymous and will be reviewed by the selection committee.

“We have partnered with the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) and MYF (Methodist Youth Foundation) organizations,” said Jespersen.

The selection committee will consist of Jespersen, a member or members from each of the partnering organizations and a village board member.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this, and Barb (Straub, village administrator) came up with the idea to use the funds from Believe,” she said.

The public is asked to nominate local families who receive little to no help from the county or state and have a clear criminal history.

“Our recipients are people who are having a difficult time in their lives and just need a boost to get them through the holiday season. Thank you for thinking of the person you’re nominating; it shows your compassion for people. Pay it forward if you are able. A bunch of littles does make a big difference,” reads the application.

If a citizen is unable to pick up a form or lives out of town and would like to nominate a local family, please call the office and Brigette or Barb would be happy to email the application. Call the village office for more information at 308-487-3465 or email villageofhemingford@bbc.net for an application.

The public can plan to attend the 6th Annual Believe in Hemingford on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event is geared toward the whole family and will offer a night of Christmas fun complete with delicious homemade soups and sweets and of course, Santa. He’ll be finalizing his naughty or nice list and would like to hear what is on children’s lists.

The free will donation soup supper will be at the fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m.

Then join in as the crowd makes their way to the big tree on the intersection of Box Butte and Custer at 5 p.m. for the Christmas Tree Lighting.