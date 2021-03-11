Village Pizza making an art of creation

Creating a new pizza is all about experimentation, and the crew at Village Pizza has come up with a few different offerings.

The Lumberyard and the Junkyard are two popular favorites, according to Amanda Knote, who has owned the pizzeria with her husband Wayne for two years. The taco pizza, a jalapeño popper pizza and a cheeseburger pizza are among other favorites.

“The Lumberyard has everything on it except for pineapple,” Knote said. “Then it has jalapeños, jalapeño juice and pepper jack cheese. The Junkyard is a souped up meat combo with extra onion and it also has pepper jack cheese, mixed blend cheese and jalapeño juice and jalapeños.”

Before Village Pizza, Amanda Knote worked at A.J.’s before it became Bubba’s. Wayne works for the railroad. When the opportunity came up to purchase the restaurant, they took advantage.

“We re-branded it,” Knote said. “Got different pizza crust in, and better toppings and what-not.”

Knote said Village Pizza’s crust is what many people notice first.