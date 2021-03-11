Village Pizza making an art of creation

Creating a new pizza is all about experimentation, and the crew at Village Pizza has come up with a few different offerings.
The Lumberyard and the Junkyard are two popular favorites, according to Amanda Knote, who has owned the pizzeria with her husband Wayne for two years. The taco pizza, a jalapeño popper pizza and a cheeseburger pizza are among other favorites.
“The Lumberyard has everything on it except for pineapple,” Knote said. “Then it has jalapeños, jalapeño juice and pepper jack cheese. The Junkyard is a souped up meat combo with extra onion and it also has pepper jack cheese, mixed blend cheese and jalapeño juice and jalapeños.”
Before Village Pizza, Amanda Knote worked at A.J.’s before it became Bubba’s. Wayne works for the railroad. When the opportunity came up to purchase the restaurant, they took advantage.
“We re-branded it,” Knote said. “Got different pizza crust in, and better toppings and what-not.”
Knote said Village Pizza’s crust is what many people notice first.
“When we first started, we were looking at a different company as far as getting our products, and they weren’t really getting us samples,” she said. “I got a hold of Sysco, and they’re like, ‘Hey, let us get you over to the pizza kitchen to try out some different crusts and some dough.’ The dough was amazing.”
Originally, they were going to make their own dough, but after looking at cost for supplies and equipment, it made sense to have the dough produced for them.
Village Pizza hasn’t been afraid to try different things with their menu, offering sandwiches as well as the pizza options.
“We’ve done a few different ones here and there,” Knote said. “I’ve always wanted to try a chili cheese dog pizza, but there are certain things out there that people are like, ‘No.’”
Knote said she appreciates having a business in Hemingford.
“I like how around here, they’re supportive of what they have,” she said. “It’s just nice to also give back from what we get from this, too.”
The Village Pizza building is in the former Hemingford Lumber building, hence the Lumberyard pizza. Over the years, it has morphed into a number of restaurant options.
“Everybody says this is the building of doom,” Knote said with a laugh, “but we’re out to prove everybody wrong.”