Village Trustees take Oath

Reorganization of the Village Board of Trustees was conducted during the December meeting on Tuesday, December 27 along with newly elected board member Will Mahony. Board Chairman John Annen took office in 2015 and conducted his last official meeting as a board member during the meeting.

Before stepping down from the board, Annen and the trustees passed ordinance #814 increasing trustees pay to $150 a month and $200 for the chairman.

“We all like to say that we’re in this for the good of the community and I agree whole heartedly,” said Annen.

“These wages are never going to compensate the board members for the work that is actually done but I think there should be some compensation,” said Village of Hemingford Attorney Libby Stobel who attended the meeting via ZOOM.

“You end up spending a lot of your own money way above the $150 or $200 would be every month,” said Annen. “You’re going to find out that the longer you’re on the board the more you are running around going to different meetings or spending time talking to somebody about something. It starts adding up. As long as I’ve been on this board I do not ever remember an increase.”

Mahony and Riki Hunter both took the oath as newly elected members of the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees. Vice Chairman Richard Wacker was nominated for Chairman and trustee Jake Frost was nominated for Vice Chair.

Frost presented Annen with a plaque and a gift certificate to the Hemingford Legion for his years of service.

Barb Straub was reappointed as the Village Administrator/Clerk, Libby Stobel with Simmons, Olsen Law Firm was reappointed Village of Hemingford Attorney and Jeff Wolfe of MC Schaff was reappointed as the Street Superintendent for the Village.

Claims against the Village were approved in the amount of $57,221.96 and claims against the Utilities were approved in the amount of $126,118.71.

Barb Keegan with the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department provided an ambulance update informing the board that they received three ambulance bids. The Rural Fire Board reviewed the bids and approved a bid from ARV for $339,196.08. Keegan was given approval from the board to move forward with the process of purchasing a new ambulance noting that a new ambulance had not been purchased since 2002 in the amount around $96,000. She noted that she is waiting on word on the approval of a grant for $150,000 to be used and she has applied for a $50,000 grant for equipment.

Keegan updated the board on the HVFD: as of December 5th the membership is full at 30, there had been 30 fire calls and 117 ambulance calls.

Administrator Barb Straub informed the board that Annen received a letter from the Box Butte County Attorney informing him that the county would not prosecute anyone for violating ordinance #813 regarding the semi traffic in Hemingford.

“Basically, and this is me reading into it, he’s saying that the sheriff’s department is not going to enforce this ordinance,” said Straub. “That our street is not important enough to protect but their county roads and the cemetery roads are.”

“So if we ever want a new street out here, Box Butte Avenue, we’re going to have to allow trucks on it and it’s going to tear it down and be in the same condition that it is now,” she said. “The other thing that the county commissioners or Terry Curtiss is not looking at is that’s a residential area and there are kids down there. They can tell me all they want that those trucks don’t speed down that street but I sit in this corner office and I see that they are not going 25 miles per hour. So somebody, whether it’s a child, an animal or someone crossing the street, somebody is going to get hurt eventually.”

It was noted that there is a sign at Niobrara/Box Butte for the ordinance but the sign that was to be installed at the mile south of Hemingford was denied by the county.

“I was more upset that I got that letter than I have been in many, many years,” said Annen. “One, you’ve got a county trying to tell a village what they can and can’t do, where they need to spend their money and how they need to spend their money. And that (it stated) we will allow it no matter what.”

Straub is going to reach out to the county sheriff to see where she stands on the issue.