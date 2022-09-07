Walking, riding to remember loved ones

This week, September 4 through 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. So many of us, too many, are bonded forever by the common grief that we share after losing a loved one to suicide. A group of us all get together once a year to walk in memory of those that we lost.

Colorful beads are worn to coordinate with the loss of a child, friend, family member, spouse, or like myself, nephew. Some of the walkers wear shirts to celebrate and memorialize their loved ones. Tears are often shed but overall the experience is a bitter sweet way to keep their memories alive. The most important reason that we gather however is to share the awareness and encourage others to talk openly about suicide.

The 13th Annual Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will be held on Saturday, September 10 starting at 8 a.m. at the Alliance PAC Commons Area. The walk will traverse the beautiful trail around Laing Lake, down to Central Park. There’s no charge to participate in the event but pre-registrations are highly recommended. To pre-register please contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493 or go to https://forms.gle/uXYU4DDYBmUF7qvX8. Registration on the day of the event will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. before the walk.

T-shirts are available for $15 and can be ordered through Visser or by calling Shelmadine Print Shop 308-761-3230. There will be a limited amount of t-shirts available for sale the day of the walk. Additional orders for t-shirts can be taken the day of the walk.

All funds donated to the Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk will go towards holding the annual walk as well as supporting evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in Alliance and throughout the Panhandle including Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR) and Hope Squad. These efforts are coordinated by Panhandle Public Health District.

Sponsors for the walk include:

Alliance Chamber

Alliance Community Pharmacy

Alliance Tractor & Implement

Alliance Schools

City of Alliance

American Legion Riders

Bank of the West

Carnegie Arts

Grocery Kart

Healthy Blue

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Nebraska Bank

Panhandle Public Health District

Pepsi

Platte Valley Bank

Ron’s S&T

Snow Redfern Foundation

Team Auto

The Hemingford Ledger

If you are interested in donating to help save a life and support the evidence-based, suicide prevention programs in the panhandle, you may contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493.

“Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle,” said Visser. “Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle community.”

All proceeds from the 4th Annual Tylore James Memorial Poker Run will be donated to the Panhandle Public Health District Suicide Prevention Program also. The run will be held this Sunday, September 11 starting at the Outlaw Bar in Hay Springs at 10 a.m.

“We will ride the Black Hills of South Dakota,” said Casey Walton. “There’s no designated route this year, just ride with friends where you like and stop where you want.”

“The final destination will be the Outlaw Bar in Hay Springs where we will all draw 5 cards,” he said. “You can register at the beginning, during, or at the end. If you live in the Black Hills and want to join us, you can pay the money to another rider and have them draw your cards for you at the end of the ride. All riders should be back in Hay Springs by 4:30 p.m.”

The fee will be $20 per rider or driver and $10 for the passengers. 50 percent of the proceeds will be paid out and divided among the best three hands. Prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. at the Outlaw Bar in Hay Springs.

The Western Sandhills American Legion Riders will be donating $250 to the cause along with the proceeds raised from the event. The ride is sponsored by Western Sandhills American Legion Riders of Gordon and Hay Springs and the Panhandle Chapter 43 American Legion Riders of Alliance and Hemingford. For more information contact Casey Walton at 308-207-5709 or Mitch Gallent at 308-360-2377.

The ride is open to all motocycles, cars, pickups, riding lawn mowers, golf carts, scooters, boots, tennis shoes… whatever you want to travel in and however you can participate.

According to the CDC, suicide rates increased 33% between 1999 and 2019, with a small decline in 2019. Currently, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. It was responsible for more than 45,979 American deaths in 2020, which is about one death every 15 minutes. On average, there are 130 suicides per day with the rate of suicide highest in middle-aged white men. In 2020, men died by suicide 3.88 times more than women. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2019, 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.

Suicide is something that affects all ages. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause among people ages 35-44, and the fifth leading cause among people ages 45-54.

Last year the number of U.S. suicides fell nearly 6% last year amid the coronavirus pandemic — the largest annual decline in at least four decades, according to preliminary government data.

Death certificates are still coming in and the count could rise. But officials expect a substantial decline will endure, despite worries that COVID-19 could lead to more suicides.

It is hard to say exactly why suicide deaths dropped so much, but one factor may be a phenomenon seen in the early stages of wars and national disasters, some experts suggested.

The COVID pandemic has been exceptionally hard for people’s mental well-being including stress, anxiety, depression, and substance misuse. Suicide is a topic that must be brought out of the darkness to save lives.

“Many individuals and workplaces can feel unprepared to help employees who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or to assist others following the death of a coworker by suicide. Thankfully, employers can play a powerful role in preventing suicide and responding appropriately when tragedies occur,” said Nicole Berosek, MS, Organizational Wellness Coordinator with the Panhandle Public Health District.

“If in doubt, reach out. It is so important; it might just save a life!” said Berosek.

To learn more about the Panhandle Public Health District’s (PPHD) suicide prevention efforts call 308-262-2217 to learn about upcoming trainings and events or to register for an upcoming QPR Training Webinar.