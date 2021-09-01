Walking to remember loved ones

All proceeds from the 3rd Annual Tylore James Memorial Poker Run will be donated to the Panhandle Public Health District Suicide Prevention Program also. The run will be held this Saturday, September 5 starting at the Gordon American Legion from 9 to 10 a.m. However, riders can register anywhere along the route with the 1st stop taking place in Alliance at the VFW Club at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the 2nd stop at the Eagles Club in Hyannis at approximately 2 p.m. The 3rd stop will be at the Sand Café in Merriman around 3:30 p.m. The run will end at the 4th and final stop at the Gordon American Legion around 4:30 p.m. where the cards will be drawn. Riders are welcome to eat and socialize. Food is provided with the cost of the run.