Water tower back online after cleaning

A two man crew from Maguire Iron out of Sioux Falls, S.D., worked on cleaning the water tower in Hemingford on Monday and Tuesday. 

On Monday, Aug. 28 the Village of Hemingford water tower was taken offline to conduct routine cleaning and inspection. Residents may have experienced slightly lower water pressure on Monday and Tuesday, but the water tower is now back online and pressure should be normal.

During the offline period, residents were asked to conserve water consumption by reducing or eliminating sprinkler times.

Throughout the week, village crews will continue to chlorinate so it is possible that residents may still smell or taste chlorine throughout the weekend.

The water tower was built in 1968 and is roughly 160 feet tall. Currently, there are four drinking water wells and one emergency well.

During a routine water test, trace amounts of coliform were detected. Coliform is not harmful, however it is an indicator of a potential problem as other bacteria could grow from it. The time of year and weather conditions can affect the occurrence and amount of coliform bacteria in water towers and wells. Warm summer months causing the water tower to heat the water would cause the coliform to grow.

“We have to clean the tower and wells every three years,” said Village of Hemingford Utilities Department Superintendent Kyle Huss. “Our wells pump sand so it’s always good to get them cleaned out.”

There was roughly a foot and a half of sand in the bottom of the water tower.

“That’s why you want to get all of that cleaned out because that can cause the coliform to grow because the sand gives it a place to catch,” said Huss. “Coliform can be an indicator that something else could grow in the water tower like algae. This time of year they’re dealing with this throughout the state right now because when things get hot, that’s when bacteria wants to grow. That’s why we flush the hydrants too and test the water often.

“We’ll have to take some samples and send it to the state but everything was cleaned and the system was disinfected so everything should come back fine,” he added.

