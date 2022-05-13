The Hemingford High School Graduating Class of 2022 walked into the Hemingford gym as high school students one last time on the afternoon of Saturday, May 7. Proud parents, family, and friends were all seated inside and anxious to cheer for their favorite Bobcat.

“We didn’t even realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun,” Winnie the Pooh.

That is the motto for the Hemingford High School Class of 2022 and could not have been more fitting for the small class of 15 students: eight of those 15 have been together in school since preschool.

“To the graduates, in the words of Ferris Bueller, ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’ Take your time and enjoy it,” said HPS Superintendent Charles Isom. “Get off your phones. Be in the moment, talk to family members. Interview someone that you see as successful; what were things that helped them get where they are, ask them questions, they want to tell their story. You never know when your final day is upon us so cherish every moment with those you have in your circle and hold them tight.”

“From Ashton Kutcher, ‘I'm continually trying to make choices that put me against my own comfort zone. As long as you're uncomfortable, it means you're growing.’ Class of 2022 I challenge you to get involved. This country has some problems, we need people to get involved and get some common sense back in the mix. Run for the school board, the city council, join the fire department, become an EMT; be part of something that is bigger than you. Be part of the solution. This country needs us and needs you to get involved.”

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind. It costs nothing to be kind. Everyone is going through or has gone through some event; do not judge, just be a good person. People will always remember how you treated them. Listen to people, notice changes; if you ask someone how they are and they say, ‘fine’ you might just check on them again. Let them know you care. Some people are very good at hiding situations so sit and listen. You don’t have to have a solution, maybe just sit and let them know you are there.”

“Look around, you are not in this alone. These are your people, remember these people.”

“When you are working hard or doing through something hard, don’t think about how hard it is, think about what you will get out of it. Everything you want is on the other side of hard. Work hard with hope and the expectation that something good is going to happen to and through you. Good luck class of 2022.”

Sierra Miller was up next to the stage to deliver the senior welcome.

“First I want to say thank you on behalf of the graduating class of 2022 to everyone who supported us throughout our years here,” said Miller. “We may not have always been the most behaved class but we did know how to have fun. Second we would not have made it to this day without the support from all of the teachers. They always pushed us to do our best and now we are done. I want to thank everyone who doubted us and gave us the motivation to finish strong. Finally I want to thank my class; I know I’m not an easy person to get along with but you have all put up with me for the past six years. I won’t forget any of you or the amazing memories.”

Hemingford High School Principal Daniel Kluver took to the stage as he said, “This year’s salutatorian has a cumulative GPA of 97.13%. He has been a member of the football, basketball and golf teams as well as serving as vice president of student council, president of the National Honor Society and World Strides. I would welcome Ethan Specht to the microphone.”

Specht thanked those in attendance for supporting the graduating class.

“Of the 22 of us in our preschool class, only eight of us stuck it out in Hemingford, but man did we make some great memories along with the newcomers that joined our journey,” said Specht. “Brenda, if you are here, I still think my eyes are watering from the bleach you poured in the toilet on the Bobcat bus in 6th grade on our way to Mount Rushmore. But just like Brenda trying to help us out with a terrible smell coming from the toilet on the buss, all the teachers and administrators in Hemingford were always willing to lend a helping hand in any way we ever needed.”

“There was always a teacher there to clean our mess, even when we would puke on bean bags or start a fire in the Ag shop. As for all our coaches, thank you for holding us accountable even when we didn’t like it and for helping us succeed in our sports and activities. The success we have achieved and will achieve is greatly due to the knowledge and dedication that you have shown us throughout the years. The amount of hours you guys put in watching film and coming up with a game plan so we could have the best possible chance of winning is something that will never be overlooked.”

“As for my fellow classmates, thank you for the countless memories we have compiled over the years. Our class was definitely one that was dreaded by the teachers because of how we acted in middle school, but it was all part of the fun right? Maybe not when we were so bad in fourth grade that a sub quit coming back, but you get the point,” he said as the crowd laughed.

“On a more positive note, thank you mom and dad for being the best parents you could be and for everything you had done for me and Breana. Thank you Breana for throwing me under the bus to mom and dad every time I did something wrong; I’m just kidding. Thank you for being one of my biggest supporters in everything that I did.”

“Thank you to the rest of my family for the countless hours of love and laughter. Oh and by the way, Aunt Laura now that I’m out of school I’m going to start charging you for math tutoring.”

“With all that being said, I thank each and every one of you for helping my class and I along our journey to where we are today. To my classmates, good luck on all of your new beginnings, always stay true to who you are, what you love and as Coach Hiemstra would say, ‘You gotta think the game man!’”

“This year’s valedictorian has a cumulative GPA of 97.2 percent,” said Kluver. “She has been a member of the cross country, basketball, and track teams as well as the president of student council, secretary of National Honor Society and a member of the Hope Squad. I would welcome Destiny Hanson to the microphone.”

She thanked those in attendance for coming on behalf of the class.

“Thank you all for coming today to celebrate the completion of this part of our lives and the opening of new adventures that the future holds for us,” said Hanson. “Graduation is something special for seniors and I can personally tell you that we have been waiting for this day to come as fast as possible. But now that it is here we are regretting wishing our days away and hoping for one more year of all the fun activities we endured here at Hemingford. But our time has come and we are ready to move onto a new part of our lives.”

“This day wouldn’t be possible without the help of all of the school staff, educators, and even coaches here at the school,” said Hanson. “You guys have taught us, well, a lot more than just balancing equations or what a tangent is; you guys were there for all of your students to help us through school. You all have shaped us into the young adults we are today and for that we will always be grateful.”

“There are obviously two people I have to thank for raising me and supporting me to get to where I am today,” she said. “Mom and dad, thank you for all you have done for me and always having my back. I know that no matter how bad of a game or a meet I had, you would cheer me up and tell me how proud you were of me. From my mom making me lunches with cute notes or my dad making me check my own oil in my car, I have learned to never argue and just enjoy the little things in life. I am the hardworking and strong woman that I am today because of you two.”

“Our graduating class is small but we have become a big family and new have learned so much from each other,” said Hanson. “We learned how to help each other through rough times. Over these four years of high school we have grown closer and close and learned not to care as much about the little differences between us. We learned to respect and lift each other up.”

“After everything we have been through as a class our time together ends but that doesn’t mean that we will ever stop being a family. Goodbyes will be said and we will go different ways but this isn’t an end but rather a new beginning for all of us. We will follow our own paths and continue writing our stories of life and I can promise you we will keep making our stupid mistakes and learn some very valuable lessons along the way. As for my fellow 2022 graduates, I wish you all the best of luck in your futures. Thank you to all and cheers to our new lessons and new beginnings. Good luck to the class of 2022!”

Kamryn Ash and Alysen Turek were next welcomed to the stage to deliver their class memories. The girls took turns sharing memories from the Kindergarten through today as the reminisced about a simpler time when naptime and recess were their favorite parts of school.

Following their speech, the graduates took to the crowd to pass out flowers to parents, teachers, family, and members of the community.

The slideshow filled with childhood photos of each student was up next along with pictures from moments throughout their years at Hemingford.

Following the slideshow, diplomas were handed by members of the Hemingford School Board as names were read by Kluver.

Class sponsors Matthew Wood and Millie Butler took the stage for the closing remarks.

“You did it!” said Wood. On behalf of the class of 2022 and my co-sponsor Mrs. Butler we would like to thank you all for attending today. I’d like to congratulate you all on your accomplishment and wish you the best of luck in whatever paths you choose to pursue in the future. I know you all are ready to get out of here and celebrate so be safe this weekend and be smart. If you ever need anything from us in the future you know where we are at so don’t hesitate to reach out.”

The graduates switched their tassels from the right to the left side of their caps as they were introduced as the graduating class of 2022 before forming a line outside so that everyone in attendance could offer their congratulations. The graduates loaded on to a flatbed trailer and they were pulled around town to wave to the community in celebration of their accomplishment. Congratulations HHS Class of 2022.

