Weekly Briefs - Nov. 5

Due to the Covid 19 Virus we have cancelled our real event. The American Legion Auxiliary still needs to generate funds for their annual activities they do for the area Veterans. If you would like to participate, we are asking for contributions that would equal what you would spend at our food booth. Suggestions for contributions are $5, $10.00, or $15Please make checks payable to the Legion Auxiliary Unit #7. These donations can be sent to: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #7 Luayne Weisgerber 1119 Hudson Ave., Alliance, NE 69301