Weekly Briefs - Nov. 5

Blood Drive
The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Blood Drive Nov. 11from 7:20 to 12:20 at the fire department. Anyone wishing to sign up may go to www.volunteersignup.org/HPWFB to do so. You may contact Jim at 760-4503 for more information.
VETERANS DAY PARADE
Saturday, Nov. 14 in Alliance
11 a.m.
Registration Deadline Nov. 7
Call 308-760-5709 or 308-762-4154 for more information.
*All Veterans are encouraged to walk or ride in the parade
*All business and individuals are encouraged to show support of our past and current Veterans by entering the parade
*No candy can be thrown from the floats
Veterans FREE Dinner at VFW following at 12 noon
TestNebraska Location Change
Please advise that the location of TestNebraska will be moving from the BBGH ambulance bay area to 212 East 24th Street starting Monday, Nov. 9. Register at https://www.testnebraska.com/en Monday- Friday, 9- 10 a.m.
Account for Huss
An account has been set up at Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union to help Jess Huss with Medical Expenses.
Schools' Veterans Program
The Veterans Day Program at Hemingford Public Schools will be virtual this year, due to Covid.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 7 2020 Imaginary Holiday Festival
Due to the Covid 19 Virus we have cancelled our real event. The American Legion Auxiliary still needs to generate funds for their annual activities they do for the area Veterans. If you would like to participate, we are asking for contributions that would equal what you would spend at our food booth. Suggestions for contributions are $5, $10.00, or $15Please make checks payable to the Legion Auxiliary Unit #7. These donations can be sent to: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #7 Luayne Weisgerber 1119 Hudson Ave., Alliance, NE 69301
Cares Funding Now Available
If you have bene affected by COVID, Cares funding through Northwest Community Action may be available to help with overdue mortgage payments, rental assistance, utility assistance, and/or prescription assistance. Call 308-747-2200 to apply or to get information.
