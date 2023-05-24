Amanda Russell and Austin Farritor are proud to announce their daughter Avaya Marie Farritor.

Avaya was born on Thursday, April 20 at exactly 2 a.m. at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance. She weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 19.5 in. long.

The proud parents are graduates of Hemingford High School, Class of 2019. The couple is engaged with a wedding planned for August 23, 2024.

Grandparents are Mike & Eva Russell of Alliance and Ryan & Carol Farritor of Berea. Great grandparents are: Brad and Marie Henson, Pat & the late Don Chancellor, Marie & the late Ira Farritor, and Dwight & Mitzi Knaub.