Welcoming 2022!

Happy New Year from your friends at The Ledger and our 2022 New Year’s Baby – Asher David Ash-Randolph!

Asher was born on February 3, 2021 in Scottsbluff to Kamryn Ash and Gregory Randolph both of Hemingford. Kamryn continues to reside in Hemingford and is a senior at HHS. Greg lives in Alliance and is employed at WESTCO.

Grandparents are Heather & Fred Ash and Blanche & Dave Randolph both of Hemingford. Great-grandparents are Marcia Sullivan of Hemingford, Jon & Rita Ash of Alliance, Pat & Larry Randolph of Minatare, and Bruce & Billy Miller of Loveland.

His great-grandfathers were the late David McCune and Gil Sullivan.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.