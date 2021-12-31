 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcoming 2022!
0 comments

Welcoming 2022!

{{featured_button_text}}
Welcoming 2022!
Steph's Studio

Happy New Year from your friends at The Ledger and our 2022 New Year’s Baby – Asher David Ash-Randolph!

Asher was born on February 3, 2021 in Scottsbluff to Kamryn Ash and Gregory Randolph both of Hemingford. Kamryn continues to reside in Hemingford and is a senior at HHS. Greg lives in Alliance and is employed at WESTCO.

Grandparents are Heather & Fred Ash and Blanche & Dave Randolph both of Hemingford. Great-grandparents are Marcia Sullivan of Hemingford, Jon & Rita Ash of Alliance, Pat & Larry Randolph of Minatare, and Bruce & Billy Miller of Loveland.

His great-grandfathers were the late David McCune and Gil Sullivan.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Child was Born
News

A Child was Born

As you celebrate the miracle that took place in a humble manger so many Christmases ago, may you be filled with a sense of peace, joy, content…

+6
Enjoy the show
News

Enjoy the show

There’s just something special about Christmas lights. Many of us grew up with the tradition of driving through neighborhoods during the Chris…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News