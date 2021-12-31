Welcoming 2022!

Happy New Year from your friends at The Ledger and our 2022 New Year’s Baby – Asher David Ash-Randolph!
Asher was born on February 3, 2021 in Scottsbluff to Kamryn Ash and Gregory Randolph both of Hemingford. Kamryn continues to reside in Hemingford and is a senior at HHS. Greg lives in Alliance and is employed at WESTCO.
Grandparents are Heather & Fred Ash and Blanche & Dave Randolph both of Hemingford. Great-grandparents are Marcia Sullivan of Hemingford, Jon & Rita Ash of Alliance, Pat & Larry Randolph of Minatare, and Bruce & Billy Miller of Loveland.
His great-grandfathers were the late David McCune and Gil Sullivan.