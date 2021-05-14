Welding FFA State Champ 2 Years Running

Hemingford High School Senior Hayden Blumanthal received the State Championship title for MIG Welding in FFA for two years straight.

“I started welding but I wasn’t too sure about it,” said Hayden. “Then I really started to get into it and really just fell in love with it.”

He began welding when he was in eighth grade in Mr. Gordon Karney’s shop class.

“I started to really like it because you do something different every day,” said Hayden. “You have to be able to learn different stuff all the time and different techniques. There’s just so much that goes into it. That keeps things exciting.”

One of Mr. Karney’s projects was the first thing that he welded. Currently the shop students are working on building fence panels. Next year they will complete the panels and build a trailer for them. The panel trailer will be auctioned off at the Hemingford FFA fundraiser.

“I also made a welding table and a metal rack for one of my dad’s friends that turned out pretty cool,” Hayden said.