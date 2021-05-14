Welding FFA State Champ 2 Years Running

Hemingford High School Senior Hayden Blumanthal received the State Championship title for MIG Welding in FFA for two years straight.
“I started welding but I wasn’t too sure about it,” said Hayden. “Then I really started to get into it and really just fell in love with it.”
He began welding when he was in eighth grade in Mr. Gordon Karney’s shop class.
“I started to really like it because you do something different every day,” said Hayden. “You have to be able to learn different stuff all the time and different techniques. There’s just so much that goes into it. That keeps things exciting.”
One of Mr. Karney’s projects was the first thing that he welded. Currently the shop students are working on building fence panels. Next year they will complete the panels and build a trailer for them. The panel trailer will be auctioned off at the Hemingford FFA fundraiser.
“I also made a welding table and a metal rack for one of my dad’s friends that turned out pretty cool,” Hayden said.
“I’ll be going to Eastern Wyoming College in Wyoming this August,” Hayden said. “I’ll be getting my associates degree in welding. You can just go for a year to receive a certificate in welding. But with an associate it will open more job opportunities and the pay grade is higher if you have a degree vs a certificate.”
“My mom is super proud that I’m going into welding as a profession. We have a history of welders on that side of the family,” said Hayden.
“I’d like to end up working somewhere in Wyoming working for a manufacturing company but I would like to eventually like to own my own company.”
Credits his Uncle Tee (TeeCee Wills) as being his biggest influence with HHS shop teacher Gordon Karney as the person that showed him everything he knows.
“Harold "Bud" Wills, Hayden's great grandpa and Bud's youngest son, Bill Wills, had Wills’ Welding just west of Alliance,” said Hayden’s mom Kami Wills. “My brother or Hayden's uncle, TeeCee Wills, also earned his welding degree from EWC in 2001. TeeCee still loves welding and worked as a pipeline for 18 years at the gas company. TeeCee has some beautiful welded horseshoe items for sale or special order currently at The Valor and Brenda Schrum's Cottage. I have several items he has made for me.”
Hayden won the state title for MIG welding. MIG welding is an arc welding process in which a continuous solid wire electrode is fed through a welding gun and into the weld pool, joining the two base materials together. A shielding gas is also sent through the welding gun and protects the weld pool from contamination. In fact, MIG stands for metal inert gas.
“Judging is based on a few things,” explained Hayden. “You’re judged on a written test and the weld itself: so the width of your weld and the consistency.”
The State FFA competition was all held virtually again this year due to covid.
“I was in FFA when I was in high school and part of the fun of making it to state was traveling to the competition with your friends,” said Kami. “It’s sad that these kids are missing out on making memories like state competition and so many other things.”
From Mr. Karney’s shop class and Hemingford FFA there are four seniors graduating this year that are going to continue their education in welding. Hayden and Jack Payne will be heading off to EWC in the fall and Zach Rozmiarek and James Jacobs will be furthering their welding education at Western Nebraska Community College.
Hayden has received a number of scholarships so far, including:
Lancer Incentive: Wyoming Tier – $1,000
Wyoming Border Scholarship – Tuition $1,272
Wyoming Border Scholarship – Fees $912
Dept School Welding – $2,520
FFA (Labor Auction Scholarship – $1,400