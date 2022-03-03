 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

“Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History” at Alliance Public Library

  • 0

The Alliance Public Library will be honoring Women’s History Month by hosting a program by Deb Carpenter-Nolting and Lyn Messersmith titled, “Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History”. The program is scheduled for Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Alliance Public Library Community Room.

This free program will focus on stories, songs, and poems about women who left footprints on history by stepping out of place. The "not-so-well-behaved" women Deb and Lyn will be featuring are Annie Oakley, Tad Lucas, Ann Eliza Young, and Mari Sandoz.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Alliance Public Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

“Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

People are also reading…

For more information on this program at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Adult Services Librarian Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387 or email enelson@cityofalliance.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Theme, Headliner Announced

Fair Theme, Headliner Announced

“Rolling through in ‘22” has been announced as the theme for the 2022 Box Butte County Fair. This year marks the 97th year for the Box Butte C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News