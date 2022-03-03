“Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History” at Alliance Public Library

The Alliance Public Library will be honoring Women’s History Month by hosting a program by Deb Carpenter-Nolting and Lyn Messersmith titled, “Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History”. The program is scheduled for Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Alliance Public Library Community Room.

This free program will focus on stories, songs, and poems about women who left footprints on history by stepping out of place. The "not-so-well-behaved" women Deb and Lyn will be featuring are Annie Oakley, Tad Lucas, Ann Eliza Young, and Mari Sandoz.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Alliance Public Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

“Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

For more information on this program at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Adult Services Librarian Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387 or email enelson@cityofalliance.net.