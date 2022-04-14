Westco awards $1,000 scholarship to three Box Butte County students

WESTCO announced 12 area scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 WESTCO scholarship program, from 10 high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.

Box Butte County recipients include:

• Shelbee Burke of Alliance High School. Shelbee is the daughter of Tom and Gail Burke and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Family & Consumer Science Education.

• Elizabeth Mayer of Hemingford High School. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mike and Tonya Mayer and will attend Wayne State College to study Accounting.

• Wade Sanders of Alliance High School. Wade is the son of Tom & Teresa Sanders and will attend Texas Tech University to study Animal Science and Agribusiness.