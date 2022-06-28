WESTCO Car Care goes up in flames

The Alliance Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 for a “potential roof on fire” at the WESTCO Car Care Center at the corner of 3rd Street and Black Hills Ave. in Alliance.

“When we arrived we did locate a fire on the west side of the building exteriorly,” said AVFD Chief Troy Shoemaker. “It was lapping over so we believed that the fire did start on the exterior of the building then breached the interior.”

“That side of the building is where all the tires are stored and 55 gallon drums of oil so a big fire load and a lot of heat was produced.”

Crews hooked up to four fire hydrants that were being pumped at max capacity to try to contain the blaze. Those four hydrants were pumping 5,500 gallons of water per minute.

“The south structure of the building (where the fire started) was the old Jack and Jill grocery store when I was growing up,” said Shoemaker. “It has what we call a bowstring construction so the roof is bowed at the top.”

He explained that the major strength point is actually below the roof itself.

“So when that major strength point weakens to the point where it’s going to fail it’s going to collapse,” he said. “When that collapses, the walls come out or sometimes even go in. Once a roof collapses on top of a fire then it’s hard to get the water to go where you want it to go. We didn’t put anybody inside because bowstring construction kills firefighters.”

Firefighters had the ladder truck up and they were told that once they saw fire through the roof to “go ahead and open it up” and that’s exactly what they did.

“We breached an overhead door on the west side by making a triangle cut in the door,” said Shoemaker. “That gave us a pretty good visual of the fire load that we had in there and we knew at that point that this was going to be a defensive fire all the way.”

The newer, north structure of the building sustained significant smoke and heat damage but crews were able to stop the fire from moving all the way across that ceiling.

“There’s significant damage to this whole complex,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

There was concern over the large propane and fuel tanks located just west of the fire.

“We have had a protection line on those so they have been cool from the start,” he said.

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid. Assistance from the Alliance Police Department was also called to keep the public safe by blocking traffic.

“Humanity really comes into play with something like this,” Shoemaker said. “We have had people drop off water. The APD has been bending over backwards and have been bringing us food and water. WESTCO has brought us drinks: they had coffee on this morning and has allowed us to use the restroom facilities in their parts store.”

“(Things like this) brings out good in people and I like to see more good than bad. Social media does help us but sometimes it does hinder us. The minute that the City launched a code red and did a Facebook post we got converged on. The reason that we do that is so you don’t converge on us. It’s not an invitation to come and see what happened. The whole purpose of the APD putting out those kinds of alerts and notices is for that not to happen. We continue to ask that people continue to heed those types of instructions. It insures that you are safe and that we are safe. With this fire there could have been shrapnel and there’s no reason to have an innocent bystander injured in this type of situation.

This is the largest structure fire in the area since the Vitalix fire in 2018.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, traffic was opened through 3rd Street and under the underpass. Barricades and officers will remain on scene.

