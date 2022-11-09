 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

  • 0
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 10 — 16

Breakfast

Thursday, November 10: Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday: Cheese Omelet or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday: Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday: Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, November 10: Salisbury Steak w/ Mashed Potatoes, Fruit

Friday: Sub Sandwich, Vegetables, Fruit

People are also reading…

Monday: Chili Cheese Fries, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday: Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday: Chicken Nuggets, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HVFD to host Appreciation Night

HVFD to host Appreciation Night

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will host their Annual Appreciation Night at the HVFD Fire Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event always…

Casting A Wider Net

Casting A Wider Net

Curbside collection heralds our halfway point of the week. This past Wednesday we had more to consider than how many boxes would be filled or …

Bobcat Afghan up for bids

Bobcat Afghan up for bids

A beautiful red and black afghan has been donated to the Christian Motorcyclists Association to raise money with a silent auction for our miss…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News