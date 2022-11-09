What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 10 — 16
Breakfast
Thursday, November 10: Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday: Cheese Omelet or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday: Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday: Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday: Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 10: Salisbury Steak w/ Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Friday: Sub Sandwich, Vegetables, Fruit
Monday: Chili Cheese Fries, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday: Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday: Chicken Nuggets, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.