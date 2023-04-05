What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of April 6 — 12
Breakfast
Thursday, April 6 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Easter Break - No school
Monday — Easter Break - No school
Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 6 — Pizza Pasta Bake, Vegetable and Fruit
Friday — Easter Break - No school
Monday — Easter Break - No school
Tuesday — Corn Dog with Vegetable and Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets with Vegetable and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.