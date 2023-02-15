What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of February 16 — 22
Breakfast
Thursday, February 16 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — NO SCHOOL - Mid-Winter Break
Monday — NO SCHOOL - Teacher In Service
Tuesday — Breakfast Casserole or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, February 16 — Chicken Noodles over Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Friday — NO SCHOOL - Mid-Winter Break
Monday — NO SCHOOL - Teacher In Service
Tuesday — Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup, Fruit
Wednesday — Steak Fingers, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.