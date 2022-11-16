What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 17 — 23
Breakfast
Thursday, November 17: Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday: Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday: Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday: Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break - NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Thursday, November 17: Pig in a Blanket, Veggie, Fruit
Friday: Fish Sandwich, Vegetables, Fruit
Monday: Mac & Cheese, Dinner Roll, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday: Lasagna Roll-Up, Breadstick, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break - NO SCHOOL
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.