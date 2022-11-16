 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 17 — 23

Breakfast

Thursday, November 17: Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday: Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday: Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break - NO SCHOOL

Lunch

Thursday, November 17: Pig in a Blanket, Veggie, Fruit

Friday: Fish Sandwich, Vegetables, Fruit

Monday: Mac & Cheese, Dinner Roll, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday: Lasagna Roll-Up, Breadstick, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break - NO SCHOOL

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

