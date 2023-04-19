What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of April 20 — 26
Breakfast
Thursday, April 20 — Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 20 — Chicken Broccoli Casserole and Fruit
Friday — Pizza with Vegetable and Fruit
Monday — Meatball Sub with Vegetable and Fruit
Tuesday — BBQ Rib Sandwich with Vegetable and Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets with Vegetable and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.