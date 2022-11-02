 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 3 — 9

Breakfast

Thursday, November 3: Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday: French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday: Pancake Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday: French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, November 3: BBQ Rib Sandwich, French Fries, Fruit

Friday: Hamburger, Sun Chips, Vegetable, Fruit

Monday: Walking Taco, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday: Hamburger Pasta Bake, Dinner Roll, Veg, Fruit

Wednesday: Fried Chicken, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

