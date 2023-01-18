 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 19 — 25

Breakfast

Thursday, January 19 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Pancakes Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, January 19 — Beef & Noodles with Mashed Potatoes, Fruit

Friday — Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit

Monday — Tacos, Refried Beans, Fruit

Tuesday — Pulled Pork Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — Lasagna Roll-Up, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

