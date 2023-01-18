What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 19 — 25
Thursday, January 19 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Pancakes Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Thursday, January 19 — Beef & Noodles with Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Friday — Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit
Monday — Tacos, Refried Beans, Fruit
Tuesday — Pulled Pork Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday — Lasagna Roll-Up, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.
