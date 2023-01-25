 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 26 — February 1

Breakfast

Thursday, January 26 —  Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — ????? or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, January 26 — Macaroni & Cheese, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Chicken Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit

Monday — Corn Dog, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday — Calzone, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — 

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

