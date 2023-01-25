What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 26 — February 1
Breakfast
Thursday, January 26 — Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — ????? or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, January 26 — Macaroni & Cheese, Vegetable, Fruit
Friday — Chicken Sandwich, Vegetable, Fruit
Monday — Corn Dog, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday — Calzone, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday —
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.