What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of March 2 — 8
Breakfast
Thursday, March 2 — Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — NO School — Parent Teacher Conferences/Spring Break
Lunch
Thursday, March 2 — Corn Dogs, Veggie, Fruit
Friday — Spaghetti, Garlic Toast, Vegetable and Fruit
Monday — Pizza, Veggie, Fruit
Tuesday — Chicken Sandwich, Veggie, Fruit
Wednesday — NO School — Parent Teacher Conferences/Spring Break
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.