What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of April 27 — May 3
Breakfast
Thursday, April 27 — Pancakes Wrap or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Breakfast Burrito or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 27 — Crispitos with Vegetables and Fruit
Friday — Lasagna Roll-Ups with Vegetable and Fruit
People are also reading…
Monday — Hamburgers with Vegetable and Fruit
Tuesday — Cookout Hotdogs with Vegetable and Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Strips with Vegetable and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.