What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of October 13 — 21
Breakfast
Thursday, October 13: Pancakes & sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday: Breakfast casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday: Yogurt cup & muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Wednesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Lunch:
Thursday, October 13: Ham & scalloped potatoes, peas, dinner roll
Friday: Chicken pot pie casserole
Monday: Meatball sub, green beans
Tuesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Wednesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.