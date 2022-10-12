 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of October 13 — 21

Breakfast

Thursday, October 13: Pancakes & sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday: Breakfast casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday: Yogurt cup & muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Wednesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Lunch:

Thursday, October 13: Ham & scalloped potatoes, peas, dinner roll

Friday: Chicken pot pie casserole

Monday: Meatball sub, green beans

Tuesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Wednesday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

