What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 5 — 11
Breakfast
Thursday, January 5 — Pancake Wrap or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — Breakfast Burrito or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, January 5 — Pizza, Vegetable, Fruit
Friday — Tater Tot Casserole, Vegetable, Fruit
People are also reading…
Monday — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday — Frito Pie, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday — Ham & Scalloped Potatoes, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.