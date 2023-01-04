 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

  • 0
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 5 — 11

Breakfast

Thursday, January 5 — Pancake Wrap or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — Breakfast Burrito or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, January 5 — Pizza, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Tater Tot Casserole, Vegetable, Fruit

People are also reading…

Monday — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday — Frito Pie, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — Ham & Scalloped Potatoes, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News