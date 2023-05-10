What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of May 11 — 17
Breakfast
Thursday, May 11 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Pancake Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Breakfast Sandwich or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, May 11 — Corn Dog with Vegetables and Fruit
Friday — Calzone with Vegetable and Fruit
Monday — Meatball Sub with Vegetable and Fruit
Tuesday — Sweet & Sour Chicken with Rice and Broccoli
Wednesday — Sub Sandwich with Vegetable and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.