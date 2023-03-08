What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of March 9 — 15
Breakfast
Thursday, March 9 — SPRING BREAK
Friday — SPRING BREAK
Monday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, March 9 — SPRING BREAK
Friday — SPRING BREAK
Monday — Pigs in a Blanket, Veggie, Fruit
Tuesday — Mac & Cheese with a Roll, Veggie, Fruit
Wednesday — Sweet & Sour Chicken, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.