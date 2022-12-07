 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of December 8-

Breakfast

Thursday, December 8 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Pancake Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, December 8 — Chicken Sandwich on Bun, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Sweet & Sour Chicken with Rice, Vegetable, Fruit

Monday — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday — Corn Dogs, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

