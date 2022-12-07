What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of December 8-
Breakfast
Thursday, December 8 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Pancake Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, December 8 — Chicken Sandwich on Bun, Vegetable, Fruit
Friday — Sweet & Sour Chicken with Rice, Vegetable, Fruit
Monday — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday — Corn Dogs, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.