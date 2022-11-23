What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 24 — 30
Breakfast
Thursday, November 24
Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL
Friday
Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL
Monday
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday
Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday
Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 23
Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL
Friday
Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL
Monday
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday
Chicken Bowls, Dinner Roll, Fruit
Wednesday
Sloppy Joes, French Fries, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.