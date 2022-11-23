 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of November 24 — 30

Breakfast

Thursday, November 24

Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL

Friday

Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL

Monday

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday

Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL

Friday

Thanksgiving Break — NO SCHOOL

Monday

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday

Chicken Bowls, Dinner Roll, Fruit

Wednesday

Sloppy Joes, French Fries, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

