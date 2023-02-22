What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of February 23 — March 1
Breakfast
Thursday, February 23 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Pancake Wrap or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Burrito or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — (Check the March menu) or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, February 23 — Meatball Sub, Veggie, Fruit
Friday — Chicken Pot Pie Casserole and Fruit
Monday — BBQ Rib Sandwich, Veggie, Fruit
Tuesday — Hamburger Pasta Bake, Veggie, Fruit
Wednesday — (Check the March menu), Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.