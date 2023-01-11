 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of January 12 — 18

Breakfast

Thursday, January 12 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Pancakes & Sausage or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Breakfast Casserole or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, January 12 — Chicken Strips, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Hamburger & Fries, Vegetable, Fruit

People are also reading…

Monday — Chili Crispito, Mexi Corn, Fruit

Tuesday — Sloppy Joes, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — Chicken Broccoli Casserole, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

