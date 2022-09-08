 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

  • 0
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of September 8 — 14

Breakfast

Thursday, September 8: Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday: Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday: Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday: French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch:

Thursday, September 8: Lasagna Roll-ups with Bread Stick, Green Beans

Friday: Chicken Strips, Mixed Vegetables

Monday: Calzone, Corn, Fruit

People are also reading…

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe/Bun, Fries, Winter Blend Veggies, Fruit

Wednesday: Fish Nuggets, Mac & Cheese, Peas

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

Labor Day... end of summer, end of family vacations and time for school. BBQ’s and picnics almost in the rear view mirror. Every family had th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News