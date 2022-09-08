What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of September 8 — 14
Breakfast
Thursday, September 8: Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday: Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday: Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday: Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday: French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch:
Thursday, September 8: Lasagna Roll-ups with Bread Stick, Green Beans
Friday: Chicken Strips, Mixed Vegetables
Monday: Calzone, Corn, Fruit
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe/Bun, Fries, Winter Blend Veggies, Fruit
Wednesday: Fish Nuggets, Mac & Cheese, Peas
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.