What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of October 20 — 26
Breakfast
Thursday, October 20: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Friday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Monday: Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday: Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch:
Thursday, October 20: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Friday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21
Monday: Sweet & Sour Chicken over Rice, Broccoli
Tuesday: Bobcat Taco, Spanish Rice, Green Beans
Wednesday: Beef and Noodles over Mashed Potatoes, Roll
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.