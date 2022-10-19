 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL MENU

What's Cookin' in the Bobcat Kitchen

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of October 20 — 26

Breakfast

Thursday, October 20: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Friday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Monday: Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday: Cheese Omelet & Muffin or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch:

Thursday, October 20: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Friday: FALL BREAK — NO SCHOOL OCT. 19-21

Monday: Sweet & Sour Chicken over Rice, Broccoli

Tuesday: Bobcat Taco, Spanish Rice, Green Beans

Wednesday: Beef and Noodles over Mashed Potatoes, Roll

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

