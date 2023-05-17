What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of May 18 — 24
Breakfast
Thursday, May 18 — Biscuits & Gravy or PBJ or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Cheese Omelet & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Cooks Choice
Wednesday — HAPPY SUMMER!!
Lunch
Thursday, May 18 — Corn Dog with Vegetables and Fruit
Friday — Cooks Choice
Monday — Cooks Choice
People are also reading…
Tuesday — No Lunch
Wednesday — HAPPY SUMMER!!
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.