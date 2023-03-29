What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of March 30 — April 5
Breakfast
Thursday, March 30 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Pancakes & Sausage or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Casserole or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, March 30 — Chicken Strips, Vegetable and Fruit
Friday — Crispito with MexiCorn and Fruit
Monday — Hamburger, Veggie and Fruit, Cookie
Tuesday — Teriyaki Chicken over rice with Broccoli and Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Strips with Veg and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.