What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of March 23 — 29
Breakfast
Thursday, March 23 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Monday — Pancakes & Sausage or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Tuesday — Cheese Omelet or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Lunch
Thursday, March 23 — Meatball Sub, Vegetable and Fruit
Friday — Bosco Sticks w/Marinara, Vegetable and Fruit
Monday — Sub Sandwich, Veggie and Fruit, Cookie
Tuesday — Salisbury Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Roll
Wednesday — Tater Tot Casserole with Roll and Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.