What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of February 2 — 8
Breakfast
Thursday, February 2 — Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, February 2 — Bobcat Taco, Vegetable, Fruit
Friday — Ham & Cheese Sub, Vegetable, Fruit
Monday — Smothered Burritos, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday — Teriyaki Chicken/Rice, Vegetable, Fruit
Wednesday — Fish Sticks, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.