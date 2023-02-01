 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of February 2 — 8

Breakfast

Thursday, February 2 — Pancakes & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, February 2 — Bobcat Taco, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Ham & Cheese Sub, Vegetable, Fruit

Monday — Smothered Burritos, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday — Teriyaki Chicken/Rice, Vegetable, Fruit

Wednesday — Fish Sticks, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

