 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOL MENU

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

  • 0
What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen

Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of December 1-7

Breakfast

Thursday, December 1 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk

Friday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday — Pancakes & Sausage or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday — Breakfast Casserole or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, December 1 — Burritos, Vegetable, Fruit

Friday — Tater Tot Casserole, Roll, Vegetable, Fruit

People are also reading…

Monday — Pizza, Vegetable, Fruit

Tuesday — Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Roll, Fruit

Wednesday — Hamburger Pasta Bake, Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit

*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expanding Orange

Expanding Orange

Jack-o-lanterns bearing sinister smiles of sharp teeth devolved into old men without dentures as pumpkins shriveled in the days after Hallowee…

Remember when...

Remember when...

Do you remember when, you said something, and didn’t realize everyone didn’t use that term.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News