What’s Cookin’ in the Bobcat Kitchen
Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of December 1-7
Breakfast
Thursday, December 1 — Waffles & Sausage or PBJ, Fruit/Juice, Milk
Friday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday — Pancakes & Sausage or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday — Breakfast Casserole or PBJ, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Yogurt Cup & Muffin or Cold Cereal, Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, December 1 — Burritos, Vegetable, Fruit
Friday — Tater Tot Casserole, Roll, Vegetable, Fruit
Monday — Pizza, Vegetable, Fruit
Tuesday — Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Roll, Fruit
Wednesday — Hamburger Pasta Bake, Garlic Toast, Vegetable, Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.