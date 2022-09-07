Have you spotted Lucy the Cow?

She has been around to a few businesses in Hemingford and even a wedding in Alliance for Tim and Sarah Hashman.

Lucy was purchased by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce plus five Chamber members.

Why? You may be asking…

“We really wanted to do something fun for our Chamber members, something to create a buzz,” said Hemingford Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “She’s definitely a conversation starter.”

Sort of a “Where’s Lucy?” type of thing. She’s eye catching! Members of the community should enjoy seeing her around town, noticing when she’s moved. Pictures with Lucy are encouraged for sure! Post them to Facebook and tag Hemingford Chamber of Commerce and/or use the hashtag #Lucythecow.

She has been at MC Signs, Village Pizza, Nebraska Bank and now Dave’s Pharmacy.

“We think she is a fun addition to have popping up throughout town,” said Mikayla Smith with Dave’s Pharmacy. “We are excited that it is our turn to have her and can’t wait to see where she goes next.”

“Customers seem to enjoy seeing her and ask about her when they come in,” said Jada Jensen with Dave’s Pharmacy in Hemingford.

She’ll be at different Chamber members from time to time.

“She’ll be in the entry way at the Hemingford Legion this winter to keep her warm,” said Thomas. “I would really like for her to be able to visit the school for a while sometime too.”

Thomas wanted to thank everyone that stopped by the Diorama Food Booth during the fair. They made right around the same amount that they made last year after everything was paid for.

“It went really well,” said Thomas. “Thank you to everyone that enjoyed the food, volunteered their time, or donated a pie.”

She and her husband Chris Thomas donated 75 pounds and his parents donated 10 pounds of hamburger to the food booth. Around 45 pies were donated by members of the community and the newest addition to the menu, polish dogs were a big hit.

“We ran out of hamburger meet on Saturday evening,” said Thomas. “If anyone would like to donate hamburger for next year that would be greatly appreciated, and volunteers to help run the booth are definitely needed.”

Church groups, youth organizations, businesses are encouraged to think about volunteering for a shift next year. The Christmas Diorama is in need of some work so if anyone would like to volunteer their time please call Marcie for more information at 308-760-1967.

The Chamber is excited to announce a new event this year: Jolly Jamboree!

Jolly Jamboree will be a craft fair that will take place at the Hemingford Legion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please contact Marcie or Lacy Covey at Valor General Store to reserve a booth for $30.

“We wanted to have a holiday craft event but we wanted to bring it down to the business area,” said Thomas. “It’s going to be a fun time so if you’d like a booth please let me know.”