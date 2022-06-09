Wilderness Wonders Camp a Huge Success

The North Panhandle 4-H Staff held two Wilderness Wonders Camps on May 26 and 27 at Camp Norwesca near Chadron.

On day one, youth in grades third through fifth were invited to “Grow Your Spark” at the 2022 4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp. They had the opportunity to learn about plant science, expressive arts, STEM, and more. This camp was limited to 40.

Day two was open to youth ages 5 to 7. The children participated in hands-on science, home environment, healthy living, and animal science activities. This camp was limited to 30 youth.

There were 45 campers who attended on Wednesday, May 25, and 35 campers on Thursday, May 26, from Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan, Sioux, and Garden counties. The campers shot archery, planted pots or terrariums, played team games, learned how to program robots, and enjoyed a dip in the pool and more.

For more information on other 4-H summer programs contact your local Extension Office.

