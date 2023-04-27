Explore the Deep at the 2023 4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp! On May 25, camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be offered for youth going into 3rd-5th grade. The camp is limited to 50 youth members. On May 26, the camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for youth ages 5-7. This camp is limited to 40 youth. Registrations are due by May 1 to the Nebraska Extension – Box Butte County Office. To find the registration form please visit: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/sheridan-county-4-h-0/. Contact the Nebraska Extension – Box Butte County Office at (308)762-5616 or email Melissa Mracek at mmracek2@unl.edu.