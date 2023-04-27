Explore the Deep at the 2023 4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp! On May 25, camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be offered for youth going into 3rd-5th grade. The camp is limited to 50 youth members. On May 26, the camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for youth ages 5-7. This camp is limited to 40 youth. Registrations are due by May 1 to the Nebraska Extension – Box Butte County Office. To find the registration form please visit: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/sheridan-county-4-h-0/. Contact the Nebraska Extension – Box Butte County Office at (308)762-5616 or email Melissa Mracek at mmracek2@unl.edu.
Wilderness Wonders Deep Sea Camp
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, April 18 for their monthly meeting. Claims against the Village of $37,434.95, Util…
The Hemingford FFA Annual Labor Auction and Oyster Feed was held at the Multipurpose Hall on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Members of the FFA wer…
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) are pleased to announce the 16,149 recipients o…
A Panhandle transit service marked expansion of its offerings during an open house Thursday that drew officials from the Nebraska Department o…
This weeks road trip was such a treat! It is amazing how many wonderful places are just under our nose, and we don’t think about them. Well th…