Hemingford Ledger

The Carnegie Arts Center is pleased to announce the award recipients for the exhibit Box Butte Art Society Judged Spring Show. This years’ exhibit includes twelve adult artists and two youth artists. There are thirty-four pieces total. Works include photography, sculpture, mixed media, wood working, oil painting, watercolor painting, and acrylic paintings.

“Art educator Millicent Butler of Hemingford served as the judge for the exhibit this year and had the very difficult job of selecting awarded pieces from a wide array of beautiful artwork,” said Carnegie Director Kyren Gibson.

The awards selected are as follows:

Best of Show was awarded to Clarice Hynes watercolor, “Winter Flicker.”

Certificates of Excellence went to Robert Peltz’ acrylic painting, “Oasis” and Audrey Powles’ photograph, “Velma” from her Cows in Hats series

Honorable Mentions went to Becci Thomas’ mixed media sculpture, “Serengeti Splendor”, Steph Mantooth’s photograph, “O Give Me a Home”, and Mark Van Housen’s wood sculpture, “Bud Vase.”

Youth Certificate of Excellence went to Olive Radice’s mixed media piece, “The Curious Burning of Ms. Dorothy.”

The exhibit will be on display in the Skala upper galleries and will exhibit now through March 18! The artist receptions will take place March 11 from 5-7 p.m. The event is open to the public and food and beverage will be provided.

BOX BUTTE ART SOCIETY:

The Spring Show is annual show that displays the talents of the members of the Box Butte Art Society. The Art Society was established in 1958. In fact, the Art Society used to exhibit their annual show here in the Carnegie building well before it was remodeled into the Arts Center. The leaders of the Box Butte Art Society in the 1980s led the charge for the purchase and renovation of the abandoned Carnegie Library into the current Carnegie Arts Center it is today! Today, art society members include artists from four counties around the Box Butte County region. Members vary in experience, media and age. All members have one thing in common, an appreciation and love for the creative process. Members meet once a month for either classes or studio days. Members are encouraged to work in whatever media they prefer and learn new techniques from time to time. This years’ exhibit includes twelve adult artists and two youth artists. There are thirty-four pieces total. Works include photography, sculpture, mixed media, wood working, oil painting, watercolor painting, and acrylic paintings.

“Don’t forget to also check out Alliance Arts Council featured artist, Michaela Bradley from Omaha,” said Gibson. “Her exhibit Holographic exhibits digital artwork creating using a computer. Michaela is the owner of her own design agency, Painted Wolf Studios and will be visiting us all the way from Omaha for her reception on March 11. Please come celebrate her talent as well as our many local talented artists on display right now.”

MICHAELA BRADLEY BIO:

I am an Omaha native whose love of many types of storytelling and media informs my work. Each and every piece I do is for the little girl who longed to see herself reflected in the TV, books and video games I consumed. All my work features women and girls of color, often in fantasy or sci-fi settings and poses.

I have always hated the fact that “black media” has always been considered a separate category, often relegated to one-off shout outs in February. I’ve always hated that even black makers and viewers see themselves as separate or other. Black people are people with many of the same worries and concerns as any other group. SO my work doesn’t emphasize the fact that my charters are black. They do all the same cool things that any other color character can do. I aim to minimize the sense of otherness with which many people approach black artwork.

I love whimsy and fun and I often view my artwork as a form of play. I keep my work fairly accessible to non-artists so that they feel invited to join in on the fun and beauty.

For this project, you’re getting an unprecedented look at a few pages of my diary—at some of the thoughts running through my mind. I think we’ve all collectively agreed that the last few years have been some of the most difficult. The worst of those difficulties were the ones that were hardest to pin down – the ones that don’t easily conform to words.

Overall, these pieces are juxtapositions of clashing ideas and states of being. I wanted viewers to be drawn into the pretty, appealing, and the cute aspects of my work, and if they fell in deeper, that would be a bonus.

“As always, we want to thank the incredible local businesses that support arts opportunities for our community,” said Gibson. “Thank you to our February business sponsors Seasons of Hope Counseling, Edward Jones-Dalsey Lambley Financial Advisor, and R & J Industries. We also want to thank our generous grantors who provide operational funding, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Last but certainly not least, we want to thank our grantors that make free and reduced cost art classes available through educational grant support. Thank you, DF Dillon Foundation, Snow Redfern Foundation, Mission Store, CA Story Foundation, Kimmel Foundation, United Way Foundation, and St. John’s Lutheran Church.”